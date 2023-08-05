Three International Cricketers Retire in Space of Four Days

Producer:  Feroz Khan

In the space of four days, three international cricketers announced their retirements

England great Stuart Broad has quit playing all forms of cricket

Another England star Moeen Ali has says he’s retiring, again, from Test cricket for good

On the other hand, India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has also retired from all forms of cricket

Broad retires as the second-most prolific fast bowler in Test history with 604 wickets from 167 Tests

Overall, in 344 international matches, he took 847 wickets besides scoring 4309 runs as well

Moeen had retired from Tests in 2021 but returned for Ashes 2023 & played a vital role in forcing a 2-2 draw

Moeen, an allrounder, scored 3094 runs and took 204 wickets in 68 Tests 

Tiwary represented India in 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is, scoring a combined 302 runs including a century and a fifty

Tiwary retires as a domestic legend having scored a combined 18925 runs across 493 matches