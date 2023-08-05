Three International Cricketers Retire in Space of Four Days
Producer: Feroz Khan
In the space of four days, three international cricketers announ
ced their retirements
England great Stuart Broad has quit playing all forms of cricket
Another England star Moeen Ali has says he’s retiring, again, from Test cricket for good
On the other hand, India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has also retired from all forms of cricket
Broad retires as the second-most prolific fast bowler in Test history with 604 wickets from 167 Tests
Overall, in 344 international matches, he took 847 wickets besides scoring 4309 runs as well
Moeen had retired from Tests in 2021 but returned for Ashes 2023 & played a vital role in forcing a 2-2 draw
Moeen, an allrounder, scored 3094 runs and took 2
04 wickets in 68 Tests
Tiwary represented India in 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is,
scoring a combined 302 runs including a century and a fifty
Tiwary retires as a domestic legend having scored a combined 18925 runs across 493 matches