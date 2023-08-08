Three IPL Coaches Sacked Inside Four Weeks
Producer: Feroz Khan
Three IPL franchises have parted ways with their respective head coaches in the past few weeks
Andy Flower, Sanjay Bangar and Brian Lara are the three who have been let go of by their teams
The trend began when Lucknow Super Giants ended their two-year association with Zimbabwean Flower in the mid of July
Few days later, Royal Challengers Bangalore ended contracts with coach Bangar & Director of Cricket Mike Hesson
Now, Sunrisers Hyderabad have joined the list, announcing the departure of the legendary Lara
LSG have named Justin Langer as the new coach who won the T20 World Cup in 2021 with Australia
RCB have appointed Flower as their new head coach
SRH have welcomed New Zealand legend Daniel Vettori as their head coach
Notably, out of the three teams, only LSG managed to reach the playoffs last IPL season