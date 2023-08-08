Three IPL Coaches Sacked Inside Four Weeks

Producer:  Feroz Khan

Three IPL franchises have parted ways with their respective head coaches in the past few weeks

Andy Flower, Sanjay Bangar and Brian Lara are the three who have been let go of by their teams

The trend began when Lucknow Super Giants ended their two-year association with Zimbabwean Flower in the mid of July

Few days later, Royal Challengers Bangalore ended contracts with coach Bangar & Director of Cricket Mike Hesson

Now, Sunrisers Hyderabad have joined the list, announcing the departure of the legendary Lara

LSG have named Justin Langer as the new coach who won the T20 World Cup in 2021 with Australia

RCB have appointed Flower as their new head coach

SRH have welcomed New Zealand legend Daniel Vettori as their head coach

Notably, out of the three teams, only LSG managed to reach the playoffs last IPL season