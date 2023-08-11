Producer: Aakash Biswas
List of the top 10 batters with the highest List A scores
No. 10: Prithvi Shaw’ 227* for Mumbai vs Puducherry in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021
No. 9: Australia’s Ben Dunk scored 229* off 157 vs Queensland in October 2014
No.8: Travis Head got 230 off 125 for South Australia vs Queensland in October 2021
No. 7: Martin Guptill’s 237 not out, off just 163 deliveries, vs the West Indies in CWC 2015
No. 6: Prithvi Shaw scored 244 for Northamptonshire against Somerset in Royal London Cup
No.5: Playing for India A, Shikhar Dhawan scored 248 off just 150 balls vs South Africa A in 2013
No. 4: Western Australia’s D’arcy Short amassed 257 in 148 balls against Queensland in 2018
No. 3: Rohit Sharma’s highest score in ODIs – 264 off 173 balls against Sri Lanka in November 2014
No. 2: In June 2002, Surrey’s Ali Brown scored 268 off 160 deliveries against Glamorgan
No. 1: Tamil Nadu’s N Jagadeesan scored 277 off 141 balls against Arunachal in VHT 2022
