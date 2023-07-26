Top-10 Best Individual Bowling Figures in Men’s T20I History

Top-10 Best Individual Bowling Figures in Men’s T2
0I History
Syazrul Idrus (7/8) became the first male bowler in T20I history to take a seven-for during a T20 WC qualifier vs China in July 2023
Peter Aho of Nigeria has the next best bowling figures having taken 6/5 vs Sierra Leone in 2021
Deepak Chahar and Dinesh Nakrani are joint-third with figures of 6/7 each
Fourth on the list is Ajantha Mendis of Sri Lanka who took 6/8 vs Zimbabwe in 2012
JJ Smit of Namibia completes the top-five with figures of 6/10 vs Uganda in 2022
Ajantha Mendis makes another appearance at the sixth spot with figures of 6/16 vs Australia in 2011
Obed McCoy of West Indies and Peter Langat jointly hold the seventh spot with figures of 6/17
At 8th is Hernan Fennell of Argentina who took 6/18 against Panama in 2021
Namibia’s Jan Frylinck is ninth with 6/24 vs UAE in 2021
Yuzvendra Chahal of India completes the top-10 having taken 6/25 vs England in 2017