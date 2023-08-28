Top 10 Leading Wicket Takers in India vs Pakistan ODIs

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has the highest wickets (60) in 48 India vs Pakistan matches
Saqlain Mushtaq is second in the illustrious list with the second-highest wickets (57) in India vs Pakistan ODIs
Anil Kumble is the joint-highest wicket-taker for India in ODI games vs Pakistan with 54 scalps in 34 matches
Aaqib Javed is also joint-third, equal with Kumble’s tally of 54 wickets but in 39 matches
Javagal Srinath is also level with Kumble and Javed on 54 scalps in 36 games
Venkatesh Prasad is the next in line with 43 wickets in 29 ODI matches vs Pakistan
1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev comes next with 42 wickets in 32 ODIs
Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is ranked 8th on the list with 41 wickets in just 28 ODI vs India
Shahid Afridi features at number nine in the list with 38 scalps in 67 ODI games against India
Waqar Younis wraps up the top ten with 37 wickets in his tally in 26 ODIs