Top 10 Most Indian Wickets-Takers in ICC ODI World Cup

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

Zaheer Khan

Highest for India and 7th highest in the world, he took 44 wickets, with 4/42 best bowling in innings.

2003-2011

Javagal Srinath

With same number of 44 wickets like Zaheer, he has a best bowling in innings of 4/30 .

1992-2003

Mohammed Shami

He took 31 wickets, with 5/69 best bowling in innings.

2015-2019

Anil Kumble

He took 31 wickets, with 4/32 best bowling in innings.

1996-2007

Kapil Dev

He took 28 wickets, with 5/43 best bowling in innings.

1979-1992

Manoj Prabhakar

He took 24 wickets, with 4/19 best bowling in innings.

1987-1996

Madan Lal

He took 22 wickets, with 4/20 best bowling in innings.

1975-1983

Yuvraj Singh

He took 20 wickets, with 5/31 best bowling in innings.

2003-2011

Harbhajan Singh

He took 20 wickets, with 3/53 best bowling in innings.

2003-2011

Umesh Yadav

He took 18 wickets, with 4/31 best bowling in innings.

2015