Top 10 Most Tattooed Cricketers Of All Time

He has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm, a three lions tattoo on his left arm, a tattoo on his chest and neck, He has also a huge map on his back which features 36 red stars and one which represents every international century.
Kevin Pietersen
Kohli has about 11 tattoos. On his left wrist, he has God’s eye. He has a Japanese Samurai warrior inked on his right shoulder,, his parents name in Devanagari script on his right forearm, “XII-XII-XV” on his left shoulder, representing his wedding date.
Virat Kohli
Sky has 18 tattoos. On his left wrist, he has God’s eye. He has his parent’s faces inked on his right shoulder, a big tribal tattoo on his left arm, chest, and upper back, life lesson quotes on his left forearm and left foot, love, respect and pride on his left arm.
Suryakumar Yadav
On his arm he has a “Dies a Domino XVII I MMXI” tattoo, symbolizing his debut at Lord’s, a compass directed towards the Adelaide Oval, the venue of his Test debut, an Urdu tattoo “Fazl”, meaning grace. He also has a rose and “Believe” inked, and several others.
Faf Du Plessis
Hardik Pandya has 12 tattoos, including “Daddy” on his right wrist (a tribute to his late father), tiger portrait on his left bicep, “Never Give Up” tattoo, dog paws and peace symbol on his neck and clock with his birth time.
Hardik Pandya
He has many tattoos, including a “CXXVI”, representing his jersey number, “XLII”- his ODI Cap No.126, , “CCXXIV”- his Test Cap number 224, a Maori design, reflecting his New Zealand heritage, and his wedding ring inked on his left finger.
Brendon McCullum
KL has nine tattoos, including a lighthouse (representing his Mangaluru home), a clock, his parent’s name, a lion’s face, Roman numerals 284 (he was India’s 284th test cricketer) and 11 (his test cap number).
KL Rahul
Ben Stokes has 13 tattoos, including “family”, “Layton” (his son’s name), a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm and a lion family tattoo on his entire back and Kirihuti Maori design (signifying his Maori origin).
Ben Stokes
Chris Gayle has 10 tattoos, including a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm, a lion’s face with wings on his chest, a bird, stars, and several unique designs on his left arm.
Chris Gayle
Sunil Narine has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm, a lion’s face on his left forearm, and tattoos on his right bicep, chest and neck.