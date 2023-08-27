Top 10 Oldest Players taking Part in the Asia Cup 2023

Producer: Amar Sunil Panicker

Gulbadin Naib (AFG)

Naib will be looking to make a mark in the tournament with his all-round skills. 

32 Years Old

Ifthikar Ahmed (PAK)

The batter will be looking to be present for the team during the crunch moments as the side needs important runs on the board. 

32 Years Old

Mohammed Shami (IND)

The veteran fast bowler will be looking to use his experience and help India secure the Asia Cup 2023. 

32 Years Old

Fakhar Zaman (PAK)

The opening batter will look to continue to provde explosive starts as he looks to lead the Pakistan squad’s batting line up

33 Years Old

Ravindra Jadeja (ind)

The all-rounder will be looking to contribute on all three fronts, batting, bowling and fielding as he looks forward to the Asia Cup

34 Years Old

Virat Kohli (ind)

Arguably one of cricket’s greatest batters, Kohli will be looking to help India gain momentum with an Asia Cup win and look ahead to the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. 

34 Years Old

Shakib-Al-Hasan (BAN)

The expereinced all-rounder will already be amongst the greatest in the country as he looks to bring happy ending to his career with a big win in the Asia Cup 2023. 

36 Years Old

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN)

The veteran keeper batter will be looking to seal off his career with a massive win as the Bangladeshi side will look to him for his experience. 

36 Years Old

Rohit Sharma (ind)

The Indian skipper will be looking to get back to his best form for the Asia Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup hosted in India. 

36 Years Old

Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 

The Afghanistan all-rounder will look to make a lasting mark on Afghanistan cricket with a great performance in the tournament. 

38 Years Old

WATCH NEXT: 5 Lowest Totals of India in Asia Cup ODIs