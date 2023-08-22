TOP 10 RUN-GETTERS IN ASIA CUP HISTORY
Producer: Siddarth Sriram
Sri Lankan legend Jayasuriya reigned supreme in this tournament and has scored 1220 runs in 24 innings for his side.
1. Sanath Jayasuriya
Yet another icon of Sri Lankan cricket, Sangakkara has been a pivotal part of the side and put up a whopping 1075 runs in 23 innings over his Asia Cup career.
2. Kumar Sangakkara
A name that needs no introduction. Over the span of 21 innings in the tournament, the Master Blaster put up 971 runs for the Indian side.
3. Sachin Tendulkar
The fiery Pakistani batsman put up dazzling performances with the bat and scored 786 runs in a mere 15 innings for Pakistan i the tournament, clocking in at a sensational average of 65.50
4. Shoaib Malik
India’s swashbuckling opener from Mumbai has always been one to go on the front foot. He has amassed 745 runs in 21 innings in the Asia Cup for India as of yet.
5. Rohit Sharma
The legendary Sri Lankan skipper with his bat was absolutely key for his side’s victories in the tournament, as he acquired 741 runs over just 19 innings for Sri Lanka.
6. Arjuna Ranatunga
Musfiqur was a pivotal part of the Bangladesh side which made consecutive finals of the Asia Cup, where the batsman mustered 699 runs in 21 innings for his team.
7. Mushfiqur Rahim
Yet another talisman batsman for the Sri Lankan side, Jayawardene was a stalwart opener who put up 674 runs over the span of 26 innings for his side in the Asia Cup.
8. Mahela Jayawardene
MS Dhoni was always one to lead his troops into battle and that is exactly what he did, as the skipper put up 648 runs in just 16 innings, scoring at a blistering average of 64.80 runs.
9. MS Dhoni
The enigmatic all-rounder was a much-needed anchor for the team with the bat at tough moments and scored 645 runs in 22 innings for Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.
10. Aravinda Da Silva
