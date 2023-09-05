Top 10
Sachin Tendulkar
Quotes
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
“It is easy to hate and it is difficult to
love
. This is how the whole scheme of things works. All good things are difficult to achieve; and bad things are very easy to get.”
“Don’t stop chasing your dreams because dreams do come true.”
“People throw stones at you and you convert them into milestones,”
“I have never tried to compare myself to anyone else.”
“The key to handling pressure in situations like these is to keep yourself steady, follow your instincts and think clearly.”
“As far as the World Cup is concerned, it is a process. We don’t want to jump to the 50th floor straight away. We must start on the ground floor.”
“
Critics haven’t taught me my cricket, and they don’t know what my body and mind are up to.”
“A
champion
team needs only a small window of
opportunity
to stage
a fightback.”
“
Whatever level you reach, getting better never stops.”
