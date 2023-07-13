Top 10 Wicket Takers For India In International Cricket
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed his 700th international wicket during Day 1 of the opening Test match against West Indies at Windsor Park, Dominica. He now has 702 wickets.
The list of top 10 Indian wicket takers is led by former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble who has 953 international wickets.
Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is second on the list with 707 wickets.
The former Indian captain Kapil Dev has grabbed 687 wickets for India.
Veteran Indian left-arm seamer Zaheer Khan is next in the list with 597 international wickets.
Former fast bowler Javagal Srinath has bagged 551 international wickets. He was the leader of the Indian pace attack in the early 90s.
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is next on the list with 513 wickets.
With 434 international wickets, fast bowler Ishant Sharma is among the list of top 10 Indian bowlers.
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has so far scalped 415 wickets in international matches.
Former pacer and present BCCI chief Ajit Agarkar completes the list of top 10 with 349 international wickets by an Indian bowlers.