Top 5 Controversies in Asia Cup History

India didn’t send their team for the 1986 edition citing security concerns due to internal conflict in Sri Lanka 

Pakistan pulled out of the 1990 edition in India because of the political tensions between the two neighbours

During a tense finish at the Asia Cup 2010, Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar got involved in a verbal spat

Akhtar claimed he later went to Harbhajan’s room to pick up a fight but the two have since patched things up

During Asia Cup 2010, tempers flared when Gautam Gambhir and Kamran Akmal exchanged words during a drinks break

The two were separated by the umpires and players with Karman later claiming it was due to a misunderstanding

At the 2022 Asia Cup, Pakistan’s Asif Ali shoved Afghanistan’s Fareed Ahmad who was wildly celebrating his dismissal

It resulted in an altercation and both were fined 25 per cent of their match fee

Ahead of 2016 Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh, an edited image of MS Dhoni went viral on social media

The image showed Dhoni’s ‘severed head’ being carried by Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed & it created a furore