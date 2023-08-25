Top 5 Controversies in Asia Cup History
Producer: Feroz Khan
India didn’t send their team for the 1986 edition citing security concerns due to internal conflict in Sri Lanka
Pakistan pulled out of the 1990 edition in India because of the political tensions between the two neighbours
During a tense finish at the Asia Cup 2010, Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar got involved in a verbal spat
Akhtar claimed he later went to Harbhajan’s room to pick up a fight but the two have since
patched things up
During Asia Cup 2010, tempers flared when Gautam Gambhir and Kamran Akmal exchanged words during a drinks break
The two were separated by the umpires and players with Karman later claiming it was due to a misunderstanding
At the 2022 Asia Cup, Pakistan’s Asif Ali shoved Afghanistan’s Fareed Ahmad who was wildly celebrating his dismissal
It resulted in an altercation and both were fined 25 per cent of their match fee
Ahead of 2016 Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh, an edited image of MS Dhoni went viral on social media
The image showed Dhoni’s ‘severed head’ being carried by Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed & it created a furore
Watch Next: Kohli’s top performances in asia cup