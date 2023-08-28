Top 5 Indian Cricketers Who Got Hair Transplant 

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
MS Dhoni was known for his long hairstyle during his debut period, but at around 2015 he started losing front head hair, and resorted to hair transplant.
Several reports said that he chose FUE hair transplant method to get his back head hairs plucked and surgically put in his front head’s bald parts.
Ex-BCCI Chairman, Sourav Ganguly started losing hair due to his India captaincy pressure. He often hid his baldness with helmet or cap.
Dada also underwent hair transplant and now can be seen with thick growth of hair. He even jovially said that cricket gave him everything but took away his hair.
Virendra Sehwag started losing a lot of hair when he was at the peak of his career, to the extent that he almost got bald.
Viru then got hair transplants, and now can be seen commentating with his healthy bunch of new hair.
Gautam Gambhir also faced hair loss problem due to match stress and pressure.
According to reports, Gambhir underwent hair transplant and the famous Sri Lankan massage therapy treatment during his Sri Lanka tour series.
Mohammed Shami has also been noticed in less hair growth. His receding hairline has been made fun of several times.
Being highly bothered by this, Shami finally decided to get hair transplant, ahead of 2023 Asia Cup. The transplant video has gotten viral in social media.