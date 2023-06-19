Reimagined as Pop Culture Characters
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli as a Viking King – As menacing as it can get!
The red and yellow of Wolverine makes Virat Kohli look scary.
Kohli as the 'scientist gone rogue' Walter White from Breaking Bad.
Old world charm of Tommy Shelby (Peaky Blinder) goes well for Virat Kohli!
The Leader of the Transformers – Optimus ‘Virat’ Prime.
The King in the North – John ‘Virat Kohli’ Snow!
From the street as the uber cool Dominic Toretto (from Fast and Furious).
Man with the suit -
Virat ‘Iron Man’ Kohli
A bit of anime – How does Virat Kohli look as the reimagined Goku?
