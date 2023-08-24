Virat Kohli’s Domination! Top 10 Highest Score in Asia Cup History
Virat Kohli is at the top of tally with his 183-run knock vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2012.
Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan is at the second spot with his 144-run innings against Hong Kong in 2004 tournament.
Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim also scored 144 runs against Sri Lanka in 2008 Asia Cup.
Shoaib Malik scored 143 runs versus India in the 2004 mega event.
Virat Kohli gets another spot in the list with his 136-run knock against Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2014.
Sourav Ganguly scored unbeaten 135 against Bangladesh in the 2000 multi-nation event.
ArjunA Ranatunga hit unbeaten 131 runs versus India in the 1997 tournament.
Sanath Jayasuriya holds the eighth and ninth spots as he scored 130-run knocks twice – against India and Bangladesh.
Shikhar Dhawan is placed at the tenth spot with 127-run knock versus Hong Kong in 2018 Asia Cup.
