Virat Kohli's Cool Airport Style
Virat Kohli was seen in a stylish avatar as he left for Jaipur ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore's next match against Rajasthan Royals
Virat arrived at the Mumbai airport on Friday, and he was seen dressed in all-white attire looking dapper.
Virat Kohli was seen wearing a white t-shirt, over beige-coloured trousers, with white sneakers accompanied by a white cap as well. He completed his look by carrying black goggles.
Virat Kohli was in Mumbai for RCB's match against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians which they lost and the remaining games are all must-win games for RCB.
Kohli himself has been in sublime form with the bat having scored 420 runs in 11 innings but RCB have only won 5 games this season.
The 34-year-old had captained RCB for three matches earlier this season, although the Bengaluru-based franchise has now dropped to sixth place in IPL 2023 points table.
Kohli is sitting pretty in fifth place on the IPL 2023 Orange Cap list, while his RCB captain Faf du Plessis holds the Orange Cap having scored 576 runs this season.
Kohli is sitting pretty in fifth place on the IPL 2023 Orange Cap list, while his RCB captain Faf du Plessis holds the Orange Cap having scored 576 runs this season.
With just three games remaining this season, RCB will have to win all three, to stay in contention for the IPL 2023 playoffs.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More