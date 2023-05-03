Secret To Fitness - Strict Diet

Virat Kohli's

Virat Kohli

is one of the star cricketers of Team India.

Apart from his exceptional skills on the field, he is also known for his impressive physical fitness.

Apart from his rigorous workout routine, Kohli is a big believer in following a strict diet.

He recently revealed that his diet comprises 90 per cent steamed or boiled food and no masala.

The crickerer is not concerned about how his food tastes, but enjoys salads with a bit of dressing occasionally.

The batting great said that he can stick to eating the same thing for six months.

Virat's diet is not only limited to steamed and boiled food but also includes pan-grilled food with a bit of olive oil or other seasonings.

avoids spicy or deep-fried food.

Kohli

He also steers clear of masala curries and mostly eats dal along with rajma and lobia.

Liked What You Saw?
View More

More