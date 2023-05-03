Secret To Fitness - Strict Diet
Apart from his exceptional skills on the field, he is also known for his impressive physical fitness.
Apart from his rigorous workout routine, Kohli is a big believer in following a strict diet.
The crickerer is not concerned about how his food tastes, but enjoys salads with a bit of dressing occasionally.
Virat's diet is not only limited to steamed and boiled food but also includes pan-grilled food with a bit of olive oil or other seasonings.
avoids spicy or deep-fried food.