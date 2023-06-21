Virat Kohli’s Stunning Net Worth Of INR 1000 Crore
Virat Kohli has become one of the richest athletes in the world with net worth of more than INR 1000 crore.
According to StockGro, a Bengaluru-based trading and investing company, Kohli commands a staggering net worth of INR 1050 crore.
Kohli draws has a BCCI contract worth INR 7 crore. He earns Rs 15 lakh per Test match, Rs 6 lakh each for ODI, and Rs 3 lakh from a single T20 match.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore pays Kohli Rs 15 crore annually.
Kohli owns several brands, and restaurant chains and has also invested in multiple start-ups such as Blue Tribe, Universal Sportsbiz, MPL, and Sports Convo, etc.
Associated with 18 brands, Kohli charges Rs 7.5 crore to 10 crore, reportedly the most by any celebrity in Bollywood and sports industry.
Virat Kohli is also active on social media. He charges INR 8.9 crore per Insta post and INR 2.5 cr per Tweet.
Kohli owns a house worth ₹34 crore in Mumbai and another valued at ₹80 crore in Gurgaon.
