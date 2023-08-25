Virat Kohli’s Top 5 Knocks versus Pakistan
Virat Kohli enjoys great batting record against arch-rivals Pakistan. He played several match-winning knocks against the arch-rivals to take India over the line.
Virat Kohli’s 82*-run masterclass against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup is one of the best knocks in his career thus far.
Virat Kohli ODI highest-score – 183 also came up against Pakistan in 2012 Asia Cup.
The batting scored a crucial century against Pakistan in 2015 World Cup as his 107-run knock helped India register a win.
When the odds were against India, Kohli scored a crucial 49 runs to help them outclass Pakistan in 2016 Asia Cup match.
King Kohli also played a crafty 81-run* knock against Pakistan in 2017 Champions Trophy group stage match.
In 15 ODI he has played against Pakistan, Virat Kohli scored 536 runs.
Meanwhile, in 10 T20Is, Kohli has smashed 488 runs versus Pakistan.
