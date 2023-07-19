When Will Jasprit Bumrah Return?

Producer:  Feroz Khan

It’s been nearly 10 months now since Jasprit Bumrah last played a competitive match

The star pacer has been battling fitness concerns since August last year

He has made a couple of unsuccessful comeback attempts though 

Eventually, Bumrah underwent back surgery in March this year

The procedure further pushed his comeback by several months

Bumrah has missed Asia Cup, T20 WC (both in 2022), Border Gavaskar Trophy, IPL, WTC Final (all in 2023)

The India cricketer is reportedly eyeing a comeback during the Ireland T20Is in August

BCCI is still awaiting a fitness clearance from NCA where Bumrah has been undergoing his rehab

India will hope he gets back to his best by 2023 ODI World Cup