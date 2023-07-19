When Will Jasprit Bumrah Return?
It’s been nearly 10 months now since Jasprit Bumrah last played a competitive match
The star pacer has been battling fitness concerns since August last year
He has made a couple of unsuccessful comeback attempts though
Eventually, Bumrah underwent back surgery in March this year
The procedure further pushed his comeback by several months
Bumrah has missed Asia Cup, T20 WC (both in 2022), Border Gavaskar Trophy, IPL, WTC Final (all in 2023)
The India cricketer is reportedly eyeing a comeback during the Ireland T20Is in August
BCCI is still awaiting a fitness clearance from NCA where Bumrah has been undergoing his rehab
India will hope he gets back to his best by 2023 ODI World Cup