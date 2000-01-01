Bhawna Kohli Dhingra is the only sister of Virat Kohli. She is the elder sibling of the star cricketer. The latter also has an elder brother - Vikas Kohli. Bhawna has done her schooling at Hansraj Model School and graduated from Daulat Ram College, Delhi. Bhawna likes to stay away from the limelight. However, she is active on social media and posts regularly. A caring sister, she is often seen showing support to Virat. + + + + + + Bhawna is married to Sanjay Dhingra. + + + They are parents to two kids - Ayush and Mahak. Bhawna shares a good bond with both her sisters-in-law, Chetna Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Liked What You Saw?View More More