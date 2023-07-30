Why Hasn’t Suryakumar Yadav Cracked ODIs?
Suryakumar Yadav stormed into the international stage by quickly becoming the world’s top-ranked T20I batter
SKY has scored 1675 runs in 46 T20I innings so far at a strike-rate of 175.76
He has blasted 3 centuries and 13 half-centuries so far in T20Is
Clearly, he has been the most entertaining batter in the format in recent times
Suryakumar’s stunning T20I form raised hopes he will be able to replicate it in ODIs
With more time on hands in one-day cricket, Suryakumar was expected to dominate the format as well
Two years since playing in his maiden ODI, the 32-year-old’s numbers are below par though
In 23 innings, he has managed just 476 runs at 23.80 including two half-centuries
It’s been over a year or 17 innings since he last crossed 50 in ODIs
India head coach Rahul Dravid says SKY is learning and the team will continue to back him