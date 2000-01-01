ICC World
Cup 2023
Match Schedule
Of Team India
The Indian cricket team will
be starting their campaign
against Australia on October
8 in Chennai.
Their next match will be
against Afghanistan on
October 11 in Delhi.
The much-anticipated
India-Pakistan encounter
will take place on October
15 in Ahmedabad.
India will next play
Bangladesh on
October 19 in Pune.
Their next match will be
against New Zealand on
October 22 in Dharamshala.
India will next play
against England on
October 29 in Lucknow.
Their next match will be
against the Qualifier 2 team
on November 2 in Mumbai.
Their last match will be
against Qualifier 1 team on
November 11 in Bengaluru.
