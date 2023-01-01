WTC 2023: When and Where to Watch WTC Championship in India
With India and Australia, two eternal rivals, set to face each other in the final battle, the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle will end this week.
The summit clash between India and Australia will commence on June 7 at the Kennington Oval in London.
The WTC is a two-year global cricket tournament. The competition aims to produce a world Test champion following the conclusion of a league stage and the final match.
Nine teams take part in the WTC. The nine competing countries are India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa and West Indies.
New Zealand are the current WTC champion. The Kiwis had emerged victorious in the inaugural WTC cycle i.e. 2019-21 by defeating India.
India and Australia will be facing in the WTC final this time at the Kennington Oval in London. This will be the first time that a Test match will be played at the venue in June.
The WTC final will be live streamed in India in the Hotstar app and website.
The WTC final 2023 will be live broadcasted in India on the Star Sports Network.
Date & Time: June 7-11,
3:00 PM IST
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More