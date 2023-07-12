Yashaswi Jasiwal Set to Follow Footsteps of Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar

Jaiswal is set to become the 14th Indian player to make his Test debut in West Indies

Jasiwal is likely to feature in India’s playing XI for the 1st Test vs Windies on Wednesday

CV Gadkari, JM Ghorpade had made their India debut in WI in 1953

The Great Sunil Gavaskar made his India debut in 1971

The Little Master made 774 runs his debut series – the highest till date for a debutant

Other Prominent names to make their India debut were — L Sivaramkrishnan

Abey Kuruvilla, Ajay Ratra

Virat Kohli also made his India Test debut in the Caribbean in 2011

Alongside Praveen Kumar and Abhinav Mukund