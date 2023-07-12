Yashaswi Jasiwal Set to Follow Footsteps of Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar
Jaiswal is set to become the 14th Indian player to make his Test debut in West Indies
Jasiwal is likely to feature in India’s playing XI for the 1st Test vs Windies on Wednesday
CV Gadkari, JM Ghorpade had made their India debut in WI in 1953
The Great Sunil Gavaskar made his India debut in 1971
The Little Master made 774 runs his debut series – the highest till date for a debutant
Other Prominent names to make their India debut were — L Sivaramkrishnan
Abey Kuruvilla, Ajay Ratra
Virat Kohli also made his India Test debut in the Caribbean in 2011
Alongside Praveen Kumar and Abhinav Mukund