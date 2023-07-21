Yuzvendra Chahal:
How he got the name Tilli? Interesting facts and records
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Yuzvendra Chahal’s unique leg-spin bowling earned him the nickname “Tilli”, as it resembled a thread-like trajectory.
(“Tilli” in Hindi means a “thread”.)
Chahal has gained popularity for his entertaining social media posts, especially his dance reels with wife and choreographer, Dhanashree Verma.
Before becoming a cricketer, Chahal was an accomplished swimmer and won several medals at the state and national level.
Chahal was also an accomplished chess player and represented India at various age-group levels.
Chahal made a guest appearance in the Bollywood movie “Tum Bin 2” in 2016, showcasing his acting skills.
Chahal made his T20 international debut against Zimbabwe in 2016. He picked up 3 wickets for 25 runs.
Chahal had the best bowling figures, as of an Indian bowler in T20Is— 6/25 against England in 2017.
In 2020, Chahal became the first Indian spinner to take 100 wickets in ODIs.
In 2019, Chahal reached the milestone of 50 T20I wickets, becoming the first Indian spinner to
do so.