Produced by Vineet R
Heath Streak was a key member of Zimbabwean cricket during the “golden era” from 1997 to 2002
He played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for Zimbabwe
Streak holds the all-time leading wicket-taker records for Zimbabwe in both Test cricket (216 wickets) and ODI cricket (239 wickets)
He was the first and only Zimbabwean bowler to take over 100 Test wickets and one of four to achieve over 100 ODI wickets
Streak achieved the rare feat of completing the double of 1,000 career runs and 100 wickets in Test cricket
He was also the first Zimbabwean to complete the double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs
He was also the first Zimbabwean to complete the double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs
He battled colon and liver cancer and was hospitalized in South Africa, with friends and family expressing concerns about his condition
Streak retired from professional cricket in 2005 and later became a coach for Zimbabwe’s cricket team
In 2021, Streak was banned from all cricketing activities for eight years by the ICC for breaching anti-corruption policies, involving assisting a corruptor known as “Mr X” and receiving improper benefits including bitcoins and an iPhone