10 Actors’ Birthdays in September 2023 

Pawan Kalyan

SEPTEMBER 2: Telugu actor known for his action films and his political career.

Sudeep Kiccha

SEPTEMBER 2: Kannada actor known for his action films and his dubbing work in Hindi films.

Mammootty 

SEPTEMBER 7: Malayalam actor known for his versatile acting skills and his social impact films.

Radhika Apte 

SEPTEMBER 7: Marathi and Hindi actress known for her independent films and her work in the digital space.

Akshay Kumar

SEPTEMBER 9 : Hindi actor known for his action films and his comedies.

Nia Sharma

SEPTEMBER 17: Hindi actress known for her work in television and her web series.

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

SEPTEMBER 21: Hindi actress known for her work in romantic comedies and her fashion sense.

Ranbir Kapoor 

SEPTEMBER 28: Hindi actor known for his work in arthouse and commercial films.

Mouni Roy 

SEPTEMBER 28: Bengali and Hindi actress known for her work in television and her films.  