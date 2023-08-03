Producer: Shrishti Negi
Editor: Sujata Singh
10 Actors Who Played Gods On Screen
Akshay Kumar essayed the character of Lord Krishna in OMG: Oh My God! The actor will play a messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2.
Arun Govil played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic TV show Ramayan. Govil became a household name after his successful portrayal.
Nitish Bharadwaj is best known for his role as Lord Krishna in B. R. Chopra’s television series Mahabharat.
Amitabh Bachchan was seen playing God in Salman Khan starrer God Tussi Great Ho.
Mohit Raina rose to fame playing Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev.
Prabhas donned the avatar of Lord Ram in Om Raut’s controversial movie Adipurush.
Mouni Roy played Sati in the popular daily soap Devo Ke Dev…Mahadev.
Dipika Chikhlia is still addressed as Sita Maa everywhere. She became a household name after playing Sita in the 1987 TV show Ramayan.
Dara Singh was the OG Lord Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.
Saurabh Raj Jain played the role of Krishna twice on TV, first in Jai Shri Krishna followed by the 2013 Mahabharata series.