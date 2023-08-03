Producer:  Shrishti Negi Editor: Sujata Singh

10 Best Moments in Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 Trailer

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar turns Lord Shiva’s messenger in OMG 2 trailer.

 Pankaj Tripathi as Kanti Sharan Mudgal, an ordinary family man and a Lord Shiva devotee, is brilliant as well as incredibly funny.

Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, is back on the big screen as he plays a school principal in OMG 2.

The trailer shows Pankaj Tripathi fighting a case in court to defend his son after a video of the latter’s ‘vulgar act’ goes viral.

Pankaj Tripathi’s hilarious turn transforms into an emotional one when he confronts his son for his act. 

Yami Gautam shines as a lawyer as she has a banter with Pankaj Tripathi’s Kanti Sharan in the court.

Akshay Kumar emerges from the holy river of Ganga when Pankaj Tripathi asks God to show him the way to protect his son.

The background music in the OMG 2 trailer will give you goosebumps, especially when Akshay Kumar walks in as Lord Shiva’s messenger with an intense look.

Another best moment comes in the trailer when Kanti Sharan meets Shiva’s messenger and the latter says, ‘Have faith because Shiva’s on your side.”

Akshay Kumar’s powerful ‘tandav’ also makes for a hair-raising moment in the trailer.

