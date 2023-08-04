10 Under 2-Hour Movies To Watch On Netflix

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

Bulbbul is a 1h 34m of clenching your seat and dying to know what happens next. This 2020 movie is one of Bollywood’s most critically-acclaimed works.

Bulbbul

Wednesday-fame, Jenna Ortega’s latest movie Scream VI (2023) is a 1h 55m horror/ suspense thriller about teen killing by a masked killer.

Scream VI

Badla

Spending 1h 57m on Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s action thriller Badla (2019) is truly worth it.  The amazing acting and plot twist fetched it a 7.8 IMDb rating.

The Chris Hemsworth-starrer Interceptor (2022) is a fun-filled 1h 38m action movie about stopping terrorists from nuclear bombing US.

Interceptor

Subtitled Tedhi Medhi Crazy, this 1h 35m, 2021 film showcases three generations of women and their strained relationships with each other. 

Tribhanga

The 1h 46m American action thrillerKate (2021) is about an assassin’s avenging of her own murder, hours before she die.

Kate

The 1h 57m South Korean mystery thrillerUnlocked (2023) is a compelling watch, about a stalker using a woman’s old phone to track her every move.

Unlocked

The Conjuring 1 and 3 are 111m each and the 2nd movie is 73m. The ghastly trilogy, released in 2013, 2016 and 2021 is a must-watch if you are strong-hearted with a knack for horror genre.

The Conjuring trilogy

This 2014 movie still stays as one of Bollywood’s masterpieces. It is a Kalki Koechlin-starrer 1h 40m story about two physically-impaired women in love. 

Margharita With A Straw

If you are a romcom fan then the 3 To All The Boys movies should be added in your Netflix watchlist. The teen romance movies range between 100m to 116m.

To All The Boys trilogy