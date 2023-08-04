10 Under 2-Hour Movies
To Watch On Netflix
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Bulbbul
is a 1h 34m of clenching your seat and dying to know what happens next. This 2020 movie is one of Bollywood’s most critically-acclaimed works.
Bulbbul
Wednesday-
fame, Jenna Ortega’s latest movie
—
Scream VI
(2023) is a 1h 55m horror/ suspense thriller about teen killing by a masked killer.
Scream VI
Badla
Spending 1h 57m on Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s action thriller
—
Badla
(2019) is truly worth it. The amazing acting and plot twist fetched it a 7.8 IMDb rating.
The Chris Hemsworth-starrer
Interceptor
(2022) is a fun-filled 1h 38m action movie about stopping terrorists from nuclear bombing US.
Interceptor
Subtitled
Tedhi Medhi Crazy
, this 1h 35m, 2021 film showcases three generations of women and their strained relationships with each other.
Tribhanga
The 1h 46m American action thriller
—
Kate
(2021) is about an assassin’s avenging of her own murder, hours before she die.
Kate
The 1h 57m South Korean mystery thriller
—
Unlocked
(2023) is a compelling watch, about a stalker using a woman’s old phone to track her every move.
Unlocked
The Conjuring
1 and 3 are 111m each and the 2nd movie is 73m. The ghastly trilogy, released in 2013, 2016 and 2021 is a must-watch if you are strong-hearted with a knack for horror genre.
The Conjuring trilogy
This 2014 movie still stays as one of Bollywood’s masterpieces. It is a Kalki Koechlin-starrer 1h 40m story about two physically-impaired women in love.
Margharita With A Straw
If you are a romcom fan then the 3
To All The Boys
movies should be added in your Netflix watchlist. The teen romance movies range between 100m to 116m.
To All The Boys trilogy