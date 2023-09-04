Producer: Priyanka Das
10 Bollywood Actors
Who Were
Teachers in Real Life
Balraj Sahni
The legendary actor was once a teacher at Visva Bharati University.
Kader Khan
The actor taught Civil Engineering at M. H. Saboo Siddik College of Engineering in Mumbai for around five years.
Tom Alter
The actor used to work in St. Thomas School, Haryana, as a cricket coach.
Utpal Dutt
The actor used to work as an English teacher at South Point School in Kol
kata.
Nandita Das
After completing her Masters from Delhi School of Social Work, the actress served as the institution’s director for sometime.
Chandrachur Singh
The actor was a music teacher at Doon School in Dehradun before his acting career took off.
Kanwarjit Paintal
The comedic actor served as the director of the Film and Television Institute of India.
Bob Christo
The Australian-Indian actor became a yoga teacher after quitting acting.
Akshay Kumar
Long before he established himself as an actor, Kumar taught martial arts around the world.
Anupam Kher
The actor runs a reputed acting school, where he imparts classes. Among his students are Deepika Padukone.
