10 Bollywood Actors Who Were Teachers in Real Life

Balraj Sahni

The legendary actor was once a teacher at Visva Bharati University.

Kader Khan

The actor taught Civil Engineering at M. H. Saboo Siddik College of Engineering in Mumbai for around five years.

Tom Alter

The actor used to work in St. Thomas School, Haryana, as a cricket coach.

Utpal Dutt

The actor used to work as an English teacher at South Point School in Kolkata.

Nandita Das

After completing her Masters from Delhi School of Social Work, the actress served as the institution’s director for sometime.

Chandrachur Singh

The actor was a music teacher at Doon School in Dehradun before his acting career took off.

Kanwarjit Paintal

The comedic actor served as the director of the Film and Television Institute of India.

Bob Christo

The Australian-Indian actor became a yoga teacher after quitting acting.

Akshay Kumar

Long before he established himself as an actor, Kumar taught martial arts around the world.

Anupam Kher

The actor runs a reputed acting school, where he imparts classes. Among his students are Deepika Padukone.