10 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Been Unlucky In Love

Rekha: Rekha’s alleged affair with Amitabh Bachchan has forever been the biggest talk of the town. Recently, Rekha’s biographer revealed that she was in a lesbian live-in relationship with her manager Farzana.
Tabu: Tabu was in a relationship with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, after his wife passed away, and later, with the married South star, Nagarjuna. Recently speculations of her romantic relationship with Ajay Devgn are being made.
Karisma Kapoor: Karisma was engaged to Abhishek Bachchan, but then they parted ways for unknown reasons. She later married industrialist Sanjay Kapoor, but they got divorced in 2014.
Parveen Babi: She never got married, but was in several relationships. Among them, her relationship with Mahesh Bhatt is the most talked about one.
Preity Zinta: She dated model and actor Marc Robinson, but they soon broke up and she fell in love with industrialist Ness Wadia. But it did not end well and she filed a police complaint against Ness for allegedly molesting her. She is currently happily married to Gene Goodenough.