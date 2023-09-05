Producer:  Peuli Bakshi Editor: Nisha Dubey

10 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Been Unlucky In Love

Katrina Kaif: She has been heartbroken twice, first after her bad breakup with Salman Khan and then with Ranbir Kapoor. Finally, she found her ideal man in Vicky Kaushal.

Priyanka Chopra: PC’s rumoured affair with Shah Rukh Khan sent shock-waves in B-town and thus, she got left out of the SRK and Gauri inner circles. She was also in the spotlight for dating Shahid Kapoor.

Kangana Ranaut: Kangana has been on the news multiple times for her controversial love affairs. Her name was linked to married men like Aditya Pancholi, Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgan.

Rekha: Rekha’s alleged affair with Amitabh Bachchan has forever been the biggest talk of the town. Recently, Rekha’s biographer revealed that she was in a lesbian live-in relationship with her manager Farzana.

Tabu: Tabu was in a relationship with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, after his wife passed away, and later, with the married South star, Nagarjuna. Recently speculations of her romantic relationship with Ajay Devgn are being made.

Karisma Kapoor: Karisma was engaged to Abhishek Bachchan, but then they parted ways for unknown reasons. She later married industrialist Sanjay Kapoor, but they got divorced in 2014.

Parveen Babi: She never got married, but was in several relationships. Among them, her relationship with Mahesh Bhatt is the most talked about one.

Dimple Kapadia: She was, allegedly unhappily married to Rajesh Khanna and meanwhile fell in love with Sunny Deol. The two might have had an 11-year-long affair, while Deol stays married to his wife, Pooja.

Preity Zinta: She dated model and actor Marc Robinson, but they soon broke up and she fell in love with industrialist Ness Wadia. But it did not end well and she filed a police complaint against Ness for allegedly molesting her. She is currently happily married to Gene Goodenough.

Manisha Koirala: Her name was linked to several men like Nana Patekar, Aryan Vaid, DJ Whosane and Sandeep Chowta. She finally married Nepali businessman Samrat Dahal, but they got divorced.