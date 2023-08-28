10 Bollywood Celebs Who Hold Foreign Citizenship

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

While Canadian citizen, Akshay Kumar got himself an Indian passport recently, top B-town stars like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have decided to remain with their foreign citizenships.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif holds a British citizenship, due to a British mom and a Kashmiri descent British citizen dad.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt holds British citizenship as her mother was born in England, to a British-German mother.

Imran Khan

 Imran Khan is an American citizen, due to his parents living there. He has, however, moved to India later with his divorced mother.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Born in Sri Lanka, to Lankan father and Malaysian mother, Jacqueline holds Sri Lankan citizenship.

Nora Fatehi

Moroccan descent Nora Fatehi, holds a Canadian citizenship, due to being born and brought up there.

Sunny Leone

Karenjit Kaur aka Sunny Leone has a Canadian and American citizenship. She was born in Ontario, to Sikh Indian-Punjabi parents.

Kalki Koechlin

Born to French parents, Kalki Koechlin owns a French citizenship. However, she has spent most of her life in Puducherry, India.

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri holds an American citizenship. However, her father is Pakistani and her mother is Czech.

Sapna Pabbi

Khamoshiyan-fame Sapna Pabbi holds a British citizenship. She was born to Punjabi parents, in London.

Elli Avrram

Born and raised in Stockholm, Sweden, Elli AvrRam has a Swedish citizenship. She has a Swede mom and Greek dad.

