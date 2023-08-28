Producer: Peuli Bakshi
While Canadian citizen, Akshay Kumar got himself an Indian passport recently, top B-town stars like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have decided to remain with their foreign citizenships.
Akshay Kumar
Katrina Kaif holds a British citizenship, due to a British mom and a Kashmiri descent British citizen dad.
Katrina Kaif
Alia Bhatt holds British citizenship as her mother was born in England, to a British-German mother.
Alia Bhatt
Imran Khan is an American citizen, due to his parents living there. He has, however, moved to India later with his divorced mother.
Born in Sri Lanka, to Lankan father and Malaysian mother, Jacqueline holds Sri Lankan citizenship.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Moroccan descent Nora Fatehi, holds a Canadian citizenship, due to being born and brought up there.
Nora Fatehi
Karenjit Kaur aka Sunny Leone has a Canadian and American citizenship. She was born in Ontario, to Sikh Indian-Punjabi parents.
Sunny Leone
Born to French parents, Kalki Koechlin owns a French citizenship. However, she has spent most of her life in Puducherry, India.
Kalki
Nargis Fakhri holds an American citizenship. However, her father is Pakistani and her mother is Czech.
Nargis Fakhri
Khamoshiyan-fame Sapna Pabbi holds a British citizenship. She was born to Punjabi parents, in London.
Sapna Pabbi
Born and raised in Stockholm, Sweden, Elli AvrRam has a Swedish citizenship. She has a Swede mom and Greek dad.
Elli AvrRam