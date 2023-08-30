Thick Brush Stroke

10 Bollywood Films to Celebrate Sibling Bond

Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

Hare Rama Hare Krishna

The film is about a brother’s search for his sister who gets into drugs.

Satte Pe Satta

The film is a story of seven brothers who support each other through thick and thin.

Bandhan

The film is about a brother who willingly accepts all humiliation from his sister’s in-laws’ for  her happiness.

Fiza

The film is about a sister’s relentless search for her brother, who has joined a terrorist group.

Dil Dhadakne Do

The family drama shows two siblings who stand for each other against their parents.  

Sarbjit

The real-life story is about a sister’s fight to free her brother from a Pakistani prison.

My Brother Nikhil

The film explores the relationship between a sister and her younger brother suffering from HIV/AIDS.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

The film explores the relationship between two step-brothers.

Iqbal

The film is about a deaf-and-mute boy, who is helped by his sister to achieve his dreams of becoming a cricketer.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

The film perfectly encapsulates the complex yet endearing bond between a brother and a sister.