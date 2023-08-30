10 Bollywood Films to Celebrate Sibling Bond

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
The film is about a brother’s search for his sister who gets into drugs.
The film is a story of seven brothers who support each other through thick and thin.
The film is about a brother who willingly accepts all humiliation from his sister’s in-laws’ for her happiness.
The film is about a sister’s relentless search for her brother, who has joined a terrorist group.
The family drama shows two siblings who stand for each other against their parents.
The real-life story is about a sister’s fight to free her brother from a Pakistani prison.
The film explores the relationship between a sister and her younger brother suffering from HIV/AIDS.
The film explores the relationship between two step-brothers.
The film is about a deaf-and-mute boy, who is helped by his sister to achieve his dreams of becoming a cricketer.
The film perfectly encapsulates the complex yet endearing bond between a brother and a sister.