10 Bollywood MOVIES & Series About Consent

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
This courtroom drama revolves around the issue of consent and women’s rights. It is a story of 3 independent women who are implicated in a crime, and their fight for justice.
(2016)
This seemingly romcom movie has a deep undertone to it. It educates one regarding ‘date rape’ and the importance of providing mental support to the victim.
(2023)
This film explores the consequences of domestic violence and consent within marriage. In it, a woman decides to take a stand for herself, after her husband slaps her at a party.
(2020)
In it, parents are seen educating their son about consent, and tries to change his crooked mentality. The father tells the boy that the world should be equal for men and women.
(2023)
Masaba Gupta and Ritwik Bhowmik-starrer S1 E5 of the Amazon Prime series, addresses consent in relationships. In this episode titled I Love Thane, Masaba sets to find a ‘modern man’ for herself, but ends up with complexities.
(2022)
This Netflix original film delves into the complexities of consent and sexual assault on a college campus. It highlights the various perspectives surrounding a high-profile rape case.
(2020)
This 30 min short film revolves around the significance of not crossing the line without consent, even when the other person is a friend. This movie is available in Amazon miniTV since 2022.
(2018)
In this Vidya Balan-starrer short film, she educates her son through bedtime stories that men needs to respect women. She also exposes her hidden scars (caused by her husband) to teach her son the difference between love and abuse.
(2020)
It is primarily a supernatural film, that touches on themes of consent and choice within the context of arranged marriage. The story involves a woman’s choice to reject societal norms and expectations.
(2005)
It is an 11 min 43 s short film by Terribly Tiny Tales (YouTube channel), ft. Sumeet Vyas & Amrita Puri, about a wife understanding how her husband controls her, without caring about her wishes and consent, and finally speaks up for herself.
(2019)