10 Bollywood Movies That Deserve A Sequel

The superhit film ended with Aamir Khan returning to earth with fellow alien Ranbir Kapoor. It would be interesting to see them exploring the world.

PK

It would be amazing to see what Rancho and his friends are up to after so many years.

3 Idiots

Wouldn’t it be cool to be a part of Arjun, Imraan and Kabir’s travel adventures again?

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The original film ends with Rani Mehra embracing her independence. Does she find love again?

Queen

The zombie comedy film tickled our funny bones immensely. A sequel has been announced, but we have no further updates.

Go Goa Gone

A sequel about where Bunny and Naina’s love story headed would be appreciated by the audience.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The original ends with the protagonist leaving his house, away from his abusive father. The sequel would be quite engaging.

Udaan

Did the two protagonists ever get to meet? Well, the sequel could answer that very poignant question.

The Lunchbox

Will Lucky give up his ‘chor’ life or does he go back to his old ways after getting released from prison? Only a sequel could tell.

Oye Lucky Lucky Oye

The superhit film of the ’80s deserves a sequel for the Gen Z audience with a villain as iconic as Mogambo.

Mr India