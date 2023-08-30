10 Bollywood Movies That Deserve A Sequel

The superhit film ended with Aamir Khan returning to earth with fellow alien Ranbir Kapoor. It would be interesting to see them exploring the world.
It would be amazing to see what Rancho and his friends are up to after so many years.
Wouldn’t it be cool to be a part of Arjun, Imraan and Kabir’s travel adventures again?
The original film ends with Rani Mehra embracing her independence. Does she find love again?
The zombie comedy film tickled our funny bones immensely. A sequel has been announced, but we have no further updates.
A sequel about where Bunny and Naina’s love story headed would be appreciated by the audience.
The original ends with the protagonist leaving his house, away from his abusive father. The sequel would be quite engaging.
Did the two protagonists ever get to meet? Well, the sequel could answer that very poignant question.
Will Lucky give up his ‘chor’ life or does he go back to his old ways after getting released from prison? Only a sequel could tell.
The superhit film of the ’80s deserves a sequel for the Gen Z audience with a villain as iconic as Mogambo.