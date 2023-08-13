10 Bollywood Star Kids Who Chose Alternate Careers

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
The daughter of actor Neena Gupta and former cricketer Viv Richards, chose to make her name herself through her own fashion label, House of Masaba.
Masaba Gupta
The daughter of top stars Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, modelled for L’Oreal and is currently a journalist with CNN IBN.
Shweta Bachchan
The first born of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, this beauty is a professional Odissi dancer, and dances as elegantly as her mother.
Ahana Deol Vohra
The older sister of Ranbir Kapoor and daughter of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, she is a fashion designer and has her own jewellery label.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
Another of the Kapoor clan, who chose film production, rather than acting. She is the daughter of Anil Kapoor and elder sister of Sonam and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.
Rhea Kapoor
The daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and elder sister of Alia Bhatt, is a well-known screenwriter and even published her book – I’ve Never Been (Un) Happier in 2020.
Shaheen Bhatt
Nirvaan (elder) and Yohan (younger) are the sons of Sohail Khan and nephew of Salman Khan. Nirvaan is pursuing engineering and his 11-year-old brother is still a school kid.
Sohail Khan
The 18-year-old daughter of Chunky Panday and younger sister of Ananya Panday is into music, film direction and food critic. In 2020, she directed a short film- Daud, featuring Kapoor clan newbies.
Rysa Panday
The Aamir Khan daughter is a film and theatre director. She is about to get married to the love of her life soon.
Ira Khan
The daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and younger sister of Arjun Kapoor. She worked in Google, is founder of celebrity fundraising platform- Fankind and recently walked the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week.
Anshula Kapoor