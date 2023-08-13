10 Bollywood Star Kids Who Chose Alternate Careers

Masaba Gupta

The daughter of actor Neena Gupta and former cricketer Viv Richards, chose to make her name herself through her own fashion label, House of Masaba.

Shweta Nanda

The daughter of top stars Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, modelled for L’Oreal and is currently a journalist with CNN IBN.

Ahana Deol

The first born of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, this beauty is a professional Odissi dancer, and dances as elegantly as her mother.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

The older sister of Ranbir Kapoor and daughter of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, she is a fashion designer and has her own jewellery label.

Rhea Kapoor

Another of the Kapoor clan, who chose film production, rather than acting. She is the daughter of Anil Kapoor and elder sister of Sonam and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Shaheen Bhatt

The daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and elder sister of Alia Bhatt, is a well-known screenwriter and even published her book – I’ve Never Been (Un) Happier in 2020.

Nirvaan & Yohan Khan

Nirvaan (elder) and Yohan (younger) are the sons of Sohail Khan and nephew of Salman Khan. Nirvaan is pursuing engineering and his 11-year-old brother is still a school kid.

Rysa Panday

The 18-year-old daughter of Chunky Panday and younger sister of Ananya Panday is into music, film direction and food critic. In 2020, she directed a short film- Daud, featuring Kapoor clan newbies.

Ira Khan

The Aamir Khan daughter is a film and theatre director. She is about to get married to the love of her life soon.

Anshula Kapoor

The daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and younger sister of Arjun Kapoor. She worked in Google, is founder of celebrity fundraising platform- Fankind and recently walked the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week.

