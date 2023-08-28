Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

10 Bollywood Stars and Their Lesser-Known Siblings

Shah Rukh Khan and Shahnaz Lalarukh

Elder sister to King Khan, she stays away from the limelight. The actor speaks highly of his sweet-natured sibling.

Ranveer Singh and Ritika Bhavnani

The actor’s elder sister keeps a low-profile. However, she is seen supporting her little brother time and again.

Instagram

Ranveer Singh

Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

The elder Kapoor sibling has a decent social media presence. She is a jewellery designer by profession.

Instagram

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Priyanka Chopra and Siddharth Chopra

The younger brother of the global star is a culinary expert, who owns a restaurant. He is also a partner in his sister’s production house.

Instagram

Siddharth Chopra

You may also like

Soha and Saif Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan

The middle child of the Pataudi family prefers to stay away from public eye. She is a jewellery designer by profession.

Instagram

Saba Ali Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan

The actor’s elder sister is an author and homemaker. She wrote the book ‘To Dad with Love’ in honour of their father, Rakesh Roshan.

Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditya Rai

Elder brother to the actress, Aditya works in the Indian Merchant Navy.

Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma

The elder brother of the popular actress owns a production house. He earlier served in the Indian Merchant Navy.

Instagram

Karnesh Sharma

Akshay Kumar and Alka Bhatia

Alka is the younger sister of Khiladi Kumar. She is married to real-estate tycoon Surendra Hiranandani. 

Disha Patani and Khushboo Patani

The elder sister of the actress serves as a lieutenant in the Indian Army. Like her younger sibling, Khushboo is also into fitness.

Instagram

Khushboo Patani