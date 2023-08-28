10 Bollywood Stars and Their Lesser-Known Siblings

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
Elder sister to King Khan, she stays away from the limelight. The actor speaks highly of his sweet-natured sibling.
The actor’s elder sister keeps a low-profile. However, she is seen supporting her little brother time and again.
Ranveer Singh
The elder Kapoor sibling has a decent social media presence. She is a jewellery designer by profession.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
The younger brother of the global star is a culinary expert, who owns a restaurant. He is also a partner in his sister’s production house.
Siddharth Chopra
The middle child of the Pataudi family prefers to stay away from public eye. She is a jewellery designer by profession.
Saba Ali Khan
The actor’s elder sister is an author and homemaker. She wrote the book ‘To Dad with Love’ in honour of their father, Rakesh Roshan.
Hrithik Roshan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The elder brother of the popular actress owns a production house. He earlier served in the Indian Merchant Navy.
Karnesh Sharma
Alka is the younger sister of Khiladi Kumar. She is married to real-estate tycoon Surendra Hiranandani.
The elder sister of the actress serves as a lieutenant in the Indian Army. Like her younger sibling, Khushboo is also into fitness.
Khushboo Patani