10 Celebrity-approved

Ethnic Outfits For The  Festive Season

Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

Ananya Panday

shows how a bright colour like red is apt for festivals. Even a simple kurta and palazzo lights up in the colour.

Dashed Trail

Janhvi Kapoor’s

printed indigo set comprising a bralette, high-waist pants and jacket is the perfect Indo-western ensemble.

Dashed Trail

Sara Ali Khan

in the floral full-length dress with a sheer dupatta shows that simplicity never goes out of fashion.

Dashed Trail

Kiara Advani

in this embellished pink lehenga and be the centre of attention.

Dashed Trail

Go all out like

Alia Bhatt’s

plain white chiffon saree with a contrasting black blouse is chic and fuss-free.

Dashed Trail

Shraddha Kapoor

in the orange salwar suit keeps it festive yet simple.

Dashed Trail

Nora Fatehi

shows how a plain one-coloured saree can be paired with a flamboyant blouse.

Dashed Trail

Sonakshi Sinha

takes festive wear in the fusion space in this blue silk dress embellished with mini shells.

Dashed Trail

Kriti Sanon

shows that white can be festive too, by opting for a stylish silhouette.

Dashed Trail

Rashmika Mandanna’s

plain maroon saree with a golden border and a revealing blouse is definitely the go-to festive wear.

Dashed Trail