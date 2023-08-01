Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
shows how a bright colour like red is apt for festivals. Even a simple kurta and palazzo lights up in the colour.
printed indigo set comprising a bralette, high-waist pants and jacket is the perfect Indo-western ensemble.
in the floral full-length dress with a sheer dupatta shows that simplicity never goes out of fashion.
in this embellished pink lehenga and be the centre of attention.
plain white chiffon saree with a contrasting black blouse is chic and fuss-free.
in the orange salwar suit keeps it festive yet simple.
shows how a plain one-coloured saree can be paired with a flamboyant blouse.
takes festive wear in the fusion space in this blue silk dress embellished with mini shells.
shows that white can be festive too, by opting for a stylish silhouette.
plain maroon saree with a golden border and a revealing blouse is definitely the go-to festive wear.