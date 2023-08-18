10 Celebrity Couples Who Have Broken Up in 2023

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
The two announced their separation in August, with Sam filing for divorce from the singer. They were married for 14 months.
After 11 years of marriage, the two have decided to part ways following Benjamin’s alleged affair.
After over 3 years together, the two have parted ways in July. They got engaged in March earlier this year.
Reports of their breakup emerged in July. They dated for around 2 years before calling it quits.
After 7 years of marriage, the two have decided to divorce. They made the announcement in July.
The duo have parted ways, after getting married in 2021. News of their divorce was confirmed in July.
After 7 years of marriage, the couple is headed for a divorce. They made a joint announcement in July.
In May, reports of their breakup emerged. They dated for around 18 months.