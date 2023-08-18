Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

10 Celebrity Couples Who Have Broken Up in 2023

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

The two announced their separation in August, with Sam filing for divorce from the singer. They were married for 14 months.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

After 11 years of marriage, the two have decided to part ways following Benjamin’s alleged affair.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

After over 3 years together, the two have parted ways in July. They got engaged in March earlier this year.

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman

Reports of their breakup emerged in July. They dated for around 2 years before calling it quits.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

After 7 years of marriage, the two have decided to divorce. They made the announcement in July.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

The duo have parted ways, after getting married in 2021. News of their divorce was confirmed in July.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

After 7 years of marriage, the couple is headed for a divorce. They made a joint announcement in July.

Emma Watson and Brandon Green

In May, reports of their breakup emerged. They dated for around 18 months.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

The two parted ways after dating for around 6 years in May.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

After nearly 12 years of marriage, the two have decided to divorce in March. 