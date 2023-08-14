Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

10 Celebs Who Have Opened Up About Mental Health

Hrithik Roshan

He spoke about how he was on the verge of depression during the filming of War.

Deepika Padukone

She has been vocal about mental health and time and again encouraged her fans to live a healthy life. She was diagnosed with depression back in 2014.

Anushka Sharma

The actress confirmed that she suffers from anxiety while responding to a quote related to depression she had put on Twitter. 

Yo Yo Honey Singh

His battle with depression and alcoholism has not been a secret from fans. He was compelled to take a 2-year-long break to focus on his health.

Shah Rukh Khan

He began feeling troubled after facing a shoulder injury back in 2010. During an interaction with ANI, the star confirmed that the injury affected his mental health and led him to enter a depressive mode.

Shraddha Kapoor

Back in 2019, the actress opened up about feeling physical symptoms of anxiety. 

Karan Johar

The filmmaker has shared how he went through bouts of depression where he did not want to socialise or see anyone.

 Rubina Dilaik

The Bigg Boss 14 winner had discussed dealing with anxiety and stress, suicidal thoughts, and temper issues.

Ileana D’Cruz

The actress had revealed that she has struggled with body dysmorphic disorder. It is a type of mental problem that involves obsessive attention on perceived deficiencies in appearance.

Shaheen Bhatt

The sister of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, too struggled with mental illness. She’s even published a book on her struggles.