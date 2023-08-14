10 Celebs Who Have Opened Up About Mental Health

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
He spoke about how he was on the verge of depression during the filming of War.
She has been vocal about mental health and time and again encouraged her fans to live a healthy life. She was diagnosed with depression back in 2014.
The actress confirmed that she suffers from anxiety while responding to a quote related to depression she had put on Twitter.
His battle with depression and alcoholism has not been a secret from fans. He was compelled to take a 2-year-long break to focus on his health.
He began feeling troubled after facing a shoulder injury back in 2010. During an interaction with ANI, the star confirmed that the injury affected his mental health and led him to enter a depressive mode.
The actress had revealed that she has struggled with body dysmorphic disorder. It is a type of mental problem that involves obsessive attention on perceived deficiencies in appearance.