9 Crazy Facts About
Veerappan
Veerappan was an Indian bandit, poacher, and smuggler who operated in the forests of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.
He was said to have poached his first elephant at age 14 and committed his first murder at 17.
During his life, Veerapan killed 184 people, which mainly included police officers and forest officials.
His moustache has become part of his identity. It is said that his wife Muthulakshmi married him because she liked his ‘notoriety and moustache’.
Veerappan is known to have poached 200 elephants and smuggled ivory worth $2.6 million.
He didn’t get caught or killed for decades, even though three governments were after him.
In 2000, he kidnapped Rajkumar, a popular Kannada movie star. He kept the actor for 108 days, before releasing him unharmed in exchange for 30 crore.
Veerappan was killed by the Tamil Nadu State Special Task Force in 2004.
A docuseries called The Hunt for Veerappan is available for streaming on Netflix from August 4, 2023.