10 Ethereal BTS V Cartier Looks

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

BTS’s Kim Taehyung, aka V, was announced as popular French brand, Cartier’s new global ambassador on July 2023.

Yellow Instagram

V

V has been seen on a lot of photoshoots and magazine covers wearing Cartier jewellery and watches.

Yellow Instagram

V

The blend of his blonde hair look for his new album – Layover and his Cartier accessories is currently the talk of the town.

Yellow Instagram

V

Fans went crazy seeing him holding a lizard calmly and effortlessly during his photoshoot.

Yellow Instagram

W Korea

There isn’t a single angle in which he doesn’t look good. He is as photogenic as ever in his latest cover shoot pics.

Yellow Instagram

V

This picture single-handedly brought up Cartier’s sales. This $74,500 worth Panthére de Cartier necklace got sold out after V wore it.

Yellow Instagram

V

BTS V has always been known for his amazing fashion sense, which he proves again in these captivating photo series.

Yellow Instagram

W Korea

Can’t take eyes off the man, can we? His photos keep reminding us that he was ranked the most handsome man in the world in 2022.

Yellow Instagram

V

Even his previous black hair look complimented Cartier accessories as effectively as his new look does.

Yellow Instagram

V

Taehyung is made for funky accessory looks, and Cartier seems to be a perfect fit for it.

Yellow Instagram

V