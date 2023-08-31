10 Ethereal BTS V Cartier Looks

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
BTS’s Kim Taehyung, aka V, was announced as popular French brand, Cartier’s new global ambassador on July 2023.
V
V has been seen on a lot of photoshoots and magazine covers wearing Cartier jewellery and watches.
V
The blend of his blonde hair look for his new album – Layover and his Cartier accessories is currently the talk of the town.
V
Fans went crazy seeing him holding a lizard calmly and effortlessly during his photoshoot.
W Korea
There isn’t a single angle in which he doesn’t look good. He is as photogenic as ever in his latest cover shoot pics.
V
This picture single-handedly brought up Cartier’s sales. This $74,500 worth Panthére de Cartier necklace got sold out after V wore it.
V
BTS V has always been known for his amazing fashion sense, which he proves again in these captivating photo series.
W Korea
Can’t take eyes off the man, can we? His photos keep reminding us that he was ranked the most handsome man in the world in 2022.
V
Even his previous black hair look complimented Cartier accessories as effectively as his new look does.
V
Taehyung is made for funky accessory looks, and Cartier seems to be a perfect fit for it.
V