10 Famous Celebrity Deaths Of 2023 So Far

Euphoria-fame, Angus Cloud died on July 31, 2023. The incident was probe to be suicide, but nothing has been confirmed yet.
Angus Cloud, 25
Tony Bennett, 96
American Jazz and Pop singer, Tony Bennett, died on July 21.The legend has won 20 Grammys and a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Glenda Jackson, 87
English actor and politician, Glenda Jackson died on June 15. The meticulous performer won several accolades throughout her career and died a natural death due to illness.
Moonbin, 25
Like many K-pop idol suicides, Moonbin’s suspected killing himself on April 19 broke fans’ hearts too. He was a member of boy band- Astro, and a much loved personality.
Cormac McCarthy, 89
American author, Cormac McCarthy, who has written several books, including All the Pretty Horses and The Road, died a natural death on June 13.
Salim Durani, 88
Afghan-born Indian cricketer, Salim Aziz Durani, who played in 29 Test matches, as an all-rounder died on April 2. He underwent a proximal femoral nail surgery, after breaking his thigh bone this January.
Just Fontaine, 89
World Cup finals’ record goal-scorer, France’s Just Fontaine, passed away on March 1. He is known for scoring 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup.
Sinéad O’Connor, 56
The Irish singer, who has got 3 Grammy nominations for Nothing Compares 2 U, died on July 26. Before she died, O’Connor was open about her mental health issues, and had been mourning her son Shane’s 2022 death by suicide.
Paul Reubens, 70
The American actor, famous as the titular character of the movie franchise, Pee-wee, succumbed to cancer on July 30.
David Crosby, 81
David Crosby, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with two different groups- Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Byrds, passed away onJanuary 18.