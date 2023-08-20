10 Highest-Grossing Movies of All Time
Produced by: Dishya Sharma
According to a tweet by World of Statistics, the highest-grossing film of all time is Avatar at $2,923,706,026.
Avengers: Endgame stands on the 2nd spot with $2,797,501,328.
Avatar: The Way of Water aka Avatar 2 stands at 3rd spot with $2,320,250,281.
Titanic stands at 4th with $2,257,844,554 collection.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens rounds off the top 5 with $2,068,223,624.
At sixth is Avengers: Infinity War with $2,048,359,754.
Spider-Man: No Way Home stands at 7th with $1,921,847,111.
Jurassic World is at 8th with $1,671,537,444.
The Lion King is at the 9th spot with $1,656,943,394.
Capping off the list is The Avengers with $1,518,815,515.