10 Highly Educated Bollywood Stars
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Big B holds a double major in Science and Arts from Delhi University.
Amitabh Bachchan
The Bollywood ‘badshah’ has a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Delhi University. He also holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.
Shah Rukh Khan
This beauty with brains has a History and Political Science degree from Columbia University, New York.
Sara Ali Khan
He has an engineering degree in electronics and telecommunications from Rajiv Gandhi Institue of Technology, Mumbai.
Vicky Kaushal
This beautiful actor has attained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science, from Indore.
Disha Patani
This charmer holds a bachelor’s degree in English Literature and master’s degree in Mass Communication, from the School of Communication Studies, Punjab University.
Ayushmann Khurrana
She has a triple honours degree in Business, Finance, and Economics, from Manchester Business School, UK.
Parineeti Chopra
He pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Jai Hind College, Mumbai, and later pursued an MBA from NMIMS, Mumbai.
John Abraham
She holds a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai and completed her master’s degree from the University of Mumbai.
Vidya Balan
Hooda completed his Bachelor’s degree in Marketing and a Master’s degree in Business Management from Australia.
Randeep Hooda