10 Hollywood Celebrities Who Follow Hindu Traditions

Robert Downey Jr.

The Iron Man actor is a big devotee of Lord Krishna. He is closely associated with ISKCON.

Julia Roberts

The Hollywood beauty is a devout Hindu, who embraced it for “spiritual satisfaction.”

Miley Cyrus

The singer performing Lakshmi puja had gone viral back in 2017.

Will Smith

The actor is a devout fan of Lord Shiva. He was seen performing puja on his Haridwar trip.

Madonna

The singer is deeply influenced by both Hinduism and Buddhism.

Sylvester Stallone

The actor found deep peace after performing shraddh rituals for his deceased son.

Claudia Ciesla

The German actress and model believes in Lord Ganesha.

Jackie Hung

The martial arts artist is a follower of Sanatana Dharma.

Russell Brand

The comedian and actor has converted to Hinduism. He and his former wife Katy Perry had married in a Hindu ceremony.

Lena Headey

The Game of Thrones actress, who is influenced by Hindu traditions and customs, has Ganesha and Lakshmi tattoos.