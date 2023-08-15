10 Hollywood Celebrities Who Follow Hindu Traditions

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
The Iron Man actor is a big devotee of Lord Krishna. He is closely associated with ISKCON.
The Hollywood beauty is a devout Hindu, who embraced it for “spiritual satisfaction.”
The singer performing Lakshmi puja had gone viral back in 2017.
The actor is a devout fan of Lord Shiva. He was seen performing puja on his Haridwar trip.
The singer is deeply influenced by both Hinduism and Buddhism.
The actor found deep peace after performing shraddh rituals for his deceased son.
The German actress and model believes in Lord Ganesha.
The martial arts artist is a follower of Sanatana Dharma.
The comedian and actor has converted to Hinduism. He and his former wife Katy Perry had married in a Hindu ceremony.
The Game of Thrones actress, who is influenced by Hindu traditions and customs, has Ganesha and Lakshmi tattoos.