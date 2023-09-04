10 Iconic Bollywood Teachers We All Love

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
The actor’s role as Masterji struck a chord with audiences. He manages to win over five mischievous kids, who had the record of driving away all their former tutors.
The actor plays a lonely professor, whose life mission is to help his students after battling a tragic personal loss.
The actor plays a harsh but patient teacher to his blind and deaf student, teaching her everything from how to communicate to understanding life better.
Ms Braganza aha! Who can forget this sassy English teacher who was the definition of drama in the romantic drama film.
The actor’s portrayal of the perfect music teacher is worth remembering. He taught his students to love and how it’s okay to revolt when in love.
The actor hit it out of the park as the coach of the Indian national women’s hockey team.
One of the most passionate teachers of Bollywood, the actor’s character was a beacon of hope to a dyslexic student.
The actor plays an eccentric and grumpy college director, who shows that even the strictest of teachers can get emotional.
The actress plays a teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome, who takes on a group of bullies and inspires them to come out with flying colours.
The actor plays real-life inspirational teacher Anand Kumar, who runs the famous Super 30 programme in Bihar.