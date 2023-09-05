Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Manuj Yadav

10 Indian Actors Who Married Twice or More

Aamir Khan: The actor has married twice: Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. He has separated from both.

Saif Ali Khan: After his divorce from Amrita Singh, the actor is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Sanjay Dutt: The actor is currently married to Manyata. He was previously married to Richa Sharma and Rhea Pillai.

Karan Singh Grover: The actor has married three times – Shraddha Nigam, Jennifer Winget, and Bipasha Basu.

Kabir Bedi: The actor, currently married to Parveen Dusanj, was previously married to Protima Bedi, Susan Humphreys, and Nikki Bedi.

Mithun Chakraborty: The actor has married twice – Helena Luke and Yogeeta Bali.

Dharmendra: The actor is married to two women – Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini.

Dilip Kumar: The actor was married twice in his lifetime – Saira Banu and Asma Rahman, who he had taken as his second wife but divorced soon after.

Kamal Haasan: The actor has been married twice – Vani Ganapathy and Sarika.

Ashish Vidyarthi: The actor has married twice: Piloo Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua.