Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Manuj Yadav
10
Indian Actors
Who
Married Twice
or More
Aamir Khan
:
The actor has married twice:
Reena Dutta
and
Kiran Rao
. He has separated from both.
Saif Ali Khan
:
After his divorce from
Amrita Singh
, the actor is now married to
Kareena Kapoor
Khan.
Sanjay Dutt
: The actor is currently married to
Manyata
. He was previously married to
Richa Sharma
and
Rhea Pillai
.
Karan Singh Grover
: The actor has married three times –
Shraddha Nigam
,
Jennifer Winget
, and
Bipasha Basu
.
Kabir Bedi
: The actor, currently married to
Parveen Dusanj
, was previously married to
Protima Bedi,
Susan Humphreys
, and
Nikki Bedi
.
Mithun Chakraborty
: The actor has married twice –
Helena Luke
and
Yogeeta Bali
.
Dharmendra
: The actor is married to two women –
Prakash Kaur
and
Hema Malini
.
Dilip Kumar
: The actor was married twice in his lifetime –
Saira Banu
and
Asma Rahman,
who he had taken as his second wife but divorced soon after.
Kamal Haasan
: The actor has been married twice –
Vani Ganapathy
and
Sarika
.
Ashish Vidyarthi:
The actor has married twice:
Piloo Vidyarthi
and
Rupali Barua
.
NEXT: 10 Must-watch
Hindi Short Films
on YouTube